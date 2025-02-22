Gambian Information, Media, and Broadcasting Services Minister Ismaila Ceesay stated that Türkiye has very strong bilateral relations with Gambia.

Ceesay told Anadolu Agency about his country, the relations between Türkiye and the Gambia, and areas of mutual cooperation.

Highlighting that Gambia is a small West African country, the official said: "Gambia is a very peaceful and stable democracy. It has a rich history and is home to a diverse range of ethnic groups and religions."

He also emphasised Gambia's cultural richness, adding that the country's climate is always favourable for tourism and that it hosts more than 500 bird species.

Gambia River

He further pointed out that the "key" to the country is the Gambia River, which can be explored by boat, stressing that every visitor should see this important landmark.

When asked what should come to mind when thinking of Gambia, he responded: "Peace. Peace. Peace. Gambia is a very peaceful country.”

Regarding cooperation with Türkiye in the media sector, Ceesay said Türkiye has very strong relations with Gambia.

It is important for Gambians to know their friends and to fully understand Turkish culture, traditions, geography, and history, he stated.

He added that it is essential for people in Türkiye to recognise their friends in the Gambia and understand our culture, history, religion, and everything about us. We can achieve this through content exchange, he added.

Ceesay also suggested signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in capacity building, experience sharing, and news exchange between the two countries.

'Friendship, love, and support'

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish people for their support, the Gambian official conveyed President Adama Barrow's appreciation for Türkiye's assistance in areas ranging from defense to investments.