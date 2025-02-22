The Sudan Doctors Network said 1,197 cases of cholera, including 83 related deaths, were recorded in the White Nile state over the past two days.

In a statement on Saturday, the independent medical network emphasised “the catastrophic health situation" due to the spread of the epidemic, calling for more health centers due to overcrowding in hospitals and the lack of beds for patients due to the increasing number of cases.

Earlier, Doctors Without Borders said over 800 people were hospitalised and dozens died since Wednesday from the waterborne infection in the city of Kosti.

UNICEF also warned that the cholera outbreak poses a severe threat to children and their families.