The Israeli army has claimed that it carried out air strikes on several locations along the Syria-Lebanon border, alleging the sites were being used for weapons transfers to Hezbollah.

"The air force raided transportation corridors on the Syria-Lebanon border a short while ago, which Hezbollah is reportedly using to transfer weaponry to Lebanon," the Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday.

It further claimed that such smuggling efforts "are a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

This marks the second time in less than 48 hours that Israel has announced air strikes in the border region.

There has been no immediate official response from Lebanese or Syrian authorities regarding the attack.