Pope Francis's condition "continues to be critical", the Vatican has said, saying the 88-year-old was alert but had suffered a respiratory attack that required "high-flow oxygen" and also blood transfusions.

"At the moment, the prognosis is reserved," it said on Saturday, as the head of the Catholic Church prepared to spend his ninth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was diagnosed this week with double pneumonia.

"The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical; therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger," the Vatican said in its regular early evening update.

"This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," it said.

Daily blood tests "showed thrombocytopenia, associated with anaemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions", it added.

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday."

The Vatican earlier confirmed the Argentine pontiff would not deliver his usual weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, saying the text would be published, as it was last weekend.

Prayers for pope

Francis has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013 but has suffered numerous health issues in recent years and underwent major surgery in 2021 and 2023.

This latest hospitalisation has cast doubt over his ability to continue as leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics, fuelling speculation over his potential resignation — and who might take over.