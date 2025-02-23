The Israeli army may deploy tanks to the northern occupied West Bank for the first time in 23 years, a media outlet has reported.

The drive comes amid escalating Israeli brutal raids across several northern West Bank governorates, particularly targeting Palestinian refugee camps for the 33rd day in a row.

According to Channel 14, citing anonymous sources, the political leadership is "pressuring for the inclusion of tanks in the ongoing military operation in the northern West Bank."

The tanks "could soon participate in the military operation," the sources further indicated. It added that the decision came "after pressure from the political leadership."

The source noted that the army does not rule out using the air force again if developments warrant it.