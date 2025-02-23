WORLD
3 MIN READ
DRC's Tshisekedi plans unity government in response to rebels' offensive
Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama says Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership.
DRC's Tshisekedi plans unity government in response to rebels' offensive
"His management is one of the causes of the current crisis," said opposition figure Herve Diakiese, criticising the move to form a unity government. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 23, 2025

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will launch a unity government, his spokesperson has said, as he faces domestic pressure over his handling of an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern provinces.

On Saturday, Tshisekedi told a meeting of the ruling Sacred Union coalition not to be distracted by internal quarrels: "We must unite ... let's stand together to face the enemy."

Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership of the coalition, without giving further details.

"The President of the Republic announces that he will certainly move towards a government of national unity and changes within the leadership of the sacred union," she said on X.

Since the start of the year, DRC has faced back-to-back losses in North and South Kivu provinces, fuelling criticism of the authorities' military strategy.

"His management is one of the causes of the current crisis," said opposition figure Herve Diakiese, criticising the move to form a unity government.

"Tshisekedi is more concerned with saving his power, whereas we are more concerned with saving the Congo, and this can be done with or without him."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedBurundi retreats, Uganda enters fray as Rwanda-backed M23 fight on in DRC

Volatile east

The M23's capture of swathes of eastern Congo and valuable mineral deposits has fanned fears of a wider war and provoked some members of the fractious opposition to openly predict his presidency will not last.

Rwanda has long denied support for M23, even though Kagame has asserted that the rebels deserve to be supported.

Kagame insists that any efforts to end the conflict must address security concerns stemming from lawlessness in eastern Congo as well as persistent discrimination against Congolese Tutsis.

Around 4,000 Rwandan troops are backing up M23, according to UN experts.

Last year, Congo's government reached a short-lived ceasefire deal with Rwanda that was mediated by Angola, and the US is urging the warring parties to return to talk under that deal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat