Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will launch a unity government, his spokesperson has said, as he faces domestic pressure over his handling of an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern provinces.

On Saturday, Tshisekedi told a meeting of the ruling Sacred Union coalition not to be distracted by internal quarrels: "We must unite ... let's stand together to face the enemy."

Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership of the coalition, without giving further details.

"The President of the Republic announces that he will certainly move towards a government of national unity and changes within the leadership of the sacred union," she said on X.

Since the start of the year, DRC has faced back-to-back losses in North and South Kivu provinces, fuelling criticism of the authorities' military strategy.

"His management is one of the causes of the current crisis," said opposition figure Herve Diakiese, criticising the move to form a unity government.

"Tshisekedi is more concerned with saving his power, whereas we are more concerned with saving the Congo, and this can be done with or without him."