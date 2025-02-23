WORLD
Tensions rise as key Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing remains shut
The Torkham border, linking Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, closed Saturday over a checkpoint dispute.
The official said a border flag meeting or border communication committee meeting for talks to reopen the border had not been scheduled so far. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
February 23, 2025

Pakistani and Afghan border forces remained on alert as a key crossing between the two countries remained closed for all kinds of trade and passengers movement on the second day.

The Torkham border, which connects Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, was shut on Saturday following a dispute on the construction of a new check post.

"Torkham border remains closed for all types of passenger and trade vehicles movement and security forces on both sides are on alert," a Pakistani security official at the border told Anadolu on Sunday.

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said a border flag meeting or border communication committee meeting for talks to reopen the border had not been scheduled so far.

Efforts, nonetheless, were on for a session between border officials, he added.

Border standoff deepens

Torkham is one of the 18 crossings between the two neighbours, which have been locked in border dispute for decades, which leads to frequent closure of land connection.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been sour since November 2023 after Islamabad launched a crackdown against irregular migrants, mostly Afghan nationalities, and announced to send them back to their countries.

Islamabad also accuses “Afghanistan-based” militants loyal to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks, with the Afghan Taliban turning a blind eye. Kabul denies the charge.

In December, the Pakistani military carried out air strikes, the second such cross-border action by Islamabad since March 2024, in the Barmal district of eastern Paktika province.

Taliban administration in Afghanistan claimed a Pakistani jet killed 46 people, including women and children. Islamabad rejected that civilians were targeted.

