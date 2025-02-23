Pakistani and Afghan border forces remained on alert as a key crossing between the two countries remained closed for all kinds of trade and passengers movement on the second day.

The Torkham border, which connects Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, was shut on Saturday following a dispute on the construction of a new check post.

"Torkham border remains closed for all types of passenger and trade vehicles movement and security forces on both sides are on alert," a Pakistani security official at the border told Anadolu on Sunday.

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said a border flag meeting or border communication committee meeting for talks to reopen the border had not been scheduled so far.

Efforts, nonetheless, were on for a session between border officials, he added.

Border standoff deepens