Germans head to the polls Sunday in a nationwide election to select a new parliament and government — a landmark vote that could reshape the country's political landscape.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0700GMT) at nearly 90,000 locations across the country and will close at 6 p.m. (1700GMT).

More than 59 million German citizens are eligible to vote in the elections, including 2.3 million first-time voters, according to official data. The electorate leans heavily on the older side, with 42% of voters aged 60 or above, compared to just 13% under 30.

Over 7 million eligible voters have immigrant backgrounds, including more than 1 million German citizens of Turkish origin.

While some Germans have already submitted their mail-in ballots, thousands of citizens living abroad have reported on social media that their postal voting documents have not arrived in time.

Conservative Merz seen as favorite

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) are favored to win the election, though they are not expected to gain enough seats to form a government on their own.

The latest INSA polling data shows the center-right CDU/CSU alliance commanding 29.5% of voter support, maintaining more than 14-point lead over Chancellor Olaf Scholz's struggling Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has reached 21% in the latest poll, setting up fo r its strongest federal election performance yet and positioning itself as the second-most powerful political force in the country.