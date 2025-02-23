A spokesperson of the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo said “Rwanda and its M23 auxiliaries” on Saturday executed more than 10 people in Goma, the provincial capital of the eastern province of North Kivu.

“The string of heinous crimes committed by the Rwanda, its hordes and its puppets grows longer every day,” Patrick Muyaya said on X early Sunday.

He said the people of Goma, which the M23 rebels took under its control in January, live under “constant terror” due to crimes such as looting, vandalism, sexual violence, summary executions as well as abduction and forced recruitment of children.

Last week, UNICEF warned that Congolese children were facing an "unprecedented catastrophe," enduring summary executions, sexual violence, recruitment and abduction.