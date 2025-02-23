WORLD
Democratic Republic of Congo  says over 10 people executed in Goma
String of heinous crimes committed by Rwanda, hordes and puppets grows longer every day, government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya says.
UNICEF warned that Congolese children were facing an "unprecedented catastrophe," enduring summary executions / Photo: Getty Images / Others
February 23, 2025

A spokesperson of the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo said “Rwanda and its M23 auxiliaries” on Saturday executed more than 10 people in Goma, the provincial capital of the eastern province of North Kivu.

“The string of heinous crimes committed by the Rwanda, its hordes and its puppets grows longer every day,” Patrick Muyaya said on X early Sunday.

He said the people of Goma, which the M23 rebels took under its control in January, live under “constant terror” due to crimes such as looting, vandalism, sexual violence, summary executions as well as abduction and forced recruitment of children.

Last week, UNICEF warned that Congolese children were facing an "unprecedented catastrophe," enduring summary executions, sexual violence, recruitment and abduction.

The UN has condemned the ongoing M23 offensive, urging Rwanda to cease its alleged support to the rebel group.

The US earlier imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s State Minister for Regional Integration James Kabarebe, and an M23 spokesperson for their alleged roles in escalating the conflict.

The M23, one of dozens of armed groups active in eastern DRC and that resurfaced in late 2021, last week captured the city of Bukavu, after seizing Goma in January. At least 3,000 people, including peacekeepers, were killed and thousands displaced in the Goma fighting.

They are now said to be moving towards the city of Uvira, less than 30 km from Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital.

SOURCE:AA
