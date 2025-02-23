WORLD
14 die in central Nigeria road crash: official
Last week 23 people died when a truck laden with goods and passengers overturned in northern city of Kano.
Road accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly maintained roads. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2025

Fourteen people were killed on Saturday when a bus collided with a petrol tanker in central Nigerian Niger state, a road safety official told AFP Sunday.

The passenger bus rammed into the on-coming petrol tanker as the driver tried to overtake another bus outside Kusobogi village, 80 kms from the state capital Minna, Kumar Tsukwan, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger state, said.

"Fourteen people died in the head-on collision while six others were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention," Tsukwan said.

He blamed "speeding and wrongful overtaking" by the bus driver for the accident.

The bus was heading to the northern city of Kaduna from the Nigerian economic capital Lagos, Tsukwan said.

Road accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly maintained roads.

Last year Nigeria recorded 9,570 road accidents which resulted in 5,421 deaths, according FRSC data.

By Sadiq S Bhat