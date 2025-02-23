TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Russia's Lavrov to pay official visit to Türkiye amid Ukraine talks
Sergey Lavrov, Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral cooperation issues, including trade, energy, say diplomatic sources.
Russia's Lavrov to pay official visit to Türkiye amid Ukraine talks
Sergey Lavrov  and Hakan Fidan / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
February 23, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Ankara on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

As part of the visit, Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will discuss bilateral cooperation issues, including trade, energy, and tourism.

The foreign ministers will also exchange views on ending the war in Ukraine with a just and lasting peace through diplomatic efforts and discuss the recent contacts between the US and Russia, and Türkiye's contribution to this process.

Türkiye's readiness to host future talks between Russia and Ukraine, just as it did in March 2022, will also be underlined.

Regional and global issues, including Syria and other Middle East issues, will also be discussed, the sources said, adding that Fidan will highlight Ankara's resolution in the complete cleansing of Syria of terrorist elements and underscore the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish minister will reiterate that Israel's aggressive approach threatening Syria's territorial integrity is unacceptable, and will also stress that starting reconstruction work is necessary for Syria's stability.

Fidan will also underline that the ceasefire in Gaza must be made permanent and the humanitarian aid to Gaza should be increased. He will also highlight that the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland is unacceptable.

Peace in the Middle East can only be achieved based on a two-state solution, Fidan will also reiterate during the talks.

Lavrov last visited Türkiye on October 18, 2024, as part of the 3 3 Regional Cooperation Platform meeting.

Fidan and Lavrov last met on February 20 in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting.

RelatedRussia is evaluating Türkiye's proposal on grain deal resumption - Kremlin
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat