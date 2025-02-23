WORLD
New school year begins in war-torn Gaza after almost 2-year hiatus
Gaza remains committed to children's right to education despite 85% of its schools being rendered inoperable by Israeli bombardment.
The new school year started amid massive destruction and a severe shortage of resources and capabilities. / Photo: AA / AA
February 23, 2025

A new school year has begun in Palestine's Gaza after the suspension of Israel’s 16-month "war of extermination" on the besieged enclave.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education said students will attend sessions “at schools that are still standing, have been renovated and equipped, or through alternative schools and educational points that have been established in many areas.”

Efforts are also underway to provide online courses for students who cannot attend schools to receive face-to-face education.

The ministry affirmed its commitment to ensuring the right to education for the children of Gaza despite the "massive destruction and a severe shortage of resources and capabilities" caused by Israeli onslaught.

It appealed to human rights organisations to pressure Israel to allow access to materials needed for the education process in Gaza.

Over 12,800 students killed

According to Palestinian figures, 85 percent of schools in Gaza have been rendered inoperable by Israeli bombardment.

Gaza’s government media office said at least 12,800 students, alongside 800 teachers and administrative staff, were killed and 1,166 educational establishments destroyed in the Israeli war since October 2023. The damage in the education sector is roughly over $2 billion.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal military offensives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
