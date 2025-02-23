A new administration swept into Washington and announced plans to shake it up, using corporate know-how and new technology to streamline the federal bureaucracy.

It offered millions of government employees buyouts and slashed costs to balance the budget.

It might sound like the controversial cost-cutting push led by billionaire Elon Musk under the auspices of Republican President Donald Trump. But the biggest effort to overhaul the federal government in modern history actually was 30 years ago under a Democratic administration. It was then-President Bill Clinton's "Reinventing Government" initiative, under the control of his vice president, Al Gore.

Musk himself has recently tried to associate himself with the Clinton effort: “What @DOGE is doing is similar to Clinton/Gore Dem policies of the 1990s,” he posted on his social platform X, using his acronym for the effort in charge of the cuts, the Department of Government Efficiency.

But the Reinventing Government project was nearly the opposite of the abrupt, chaotic Musk effort, say those who ran it or watched it unfold. It was authorised by bipartisan congressional legislation, worked slowly over several years to identify inefficiencies and involved federal workers in re-envisioning their jobs.

Related Musk orders US federal workers to submit weekly report on work or get fired

“There was a tremendous effort put into understanding what should happen and what should change,” said Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, which seeks to improve the federal workforce. “What is happening now is actually taking us backwards.”

As part of Musk's effort, the Trump administration has fired thousands of federal workers without warning. It offered government employees a "deferred resignation" program that wasn't authorised by Congress and gutted agencies without similar legislative authorisation, though sometimes judges intervened. The technology mogul and world's richest person has pledged to save trillions of taxpayer dollars by cutting costs.

Those familiar with the Clinton-era Reinventing Government push say it holds lessons for both how to remake the federal bureaucracy and the comparatively meager savings that can be achieved from such an effort.

“We did it without a constitutional crisis," said Elaine Kamarck, who ran Reinventing Government as a senior Gore adviser in the 1990s. “Unlike these people, we didn't think there were vast trillions in efficiencies. ... Their mandate is only to cut. Ours was: Works better, costs less.”

Kamarck said the initiative grew to a 400-person staff recruited from existing workers within the federal agencies. They set about making the government more efficient and focused on customer service, introducing private sector-style metrics such as performance standards for workers.

Related Musk's DOGE seeks sensitive taxpayer data at IRS

The Reinventing Government team also pushed the workforce to embrace a brand new technology — the internet. Many governmental web sites and programs, including the electronic filing of income taxes, date back to the Reinventing Government initiative.