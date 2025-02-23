WORLD
2 MIN READ
US aid 'provided as grants, not loans': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Washington gave Kiev $100B in aid during three years of war, Zelenskyy told reporters at a news conference.
US aid 'provided as grants, not loans': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference after the 'Ukraine: Year 2025' forum, in Kiev, Ukraine February 23, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2025

The US aid to Ukraine was provided as grants, not loans, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rejecting claims that $500 billion in assistance should be treated as debt.

Washington gave Kiev $100 billion in aid during three years of war, Zelenskyy told reporters at a news conference on Sunday, adding that they need to sign an agreement that will be a "win-win" for both the US and Ukraine and "pleasant" for both parties.

RelatedRussia ready to resume Ukraine peace talks: Putin

Willing to step down

Zelenskyy also said he would be ready to give up the presidency if doing so would achieve a lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of the NATO military alliance.

Speaking at a forum of government officials in Kiev marking the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, “If to achieve peace, you really need me to give up my post, I’m ready.”

RECOMMENDED

Responding to a journalist's question on whether he’d trade his office for peace, Zelenskyy said, “I can trade it for NATO."

RelatedIs Europe the biggest loser in the Russia-Ukraine War?

His comment appeared to be aimed at recent suggestions by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that elections should be held in Ukraine despite Ukrainian legislation prohibiting them during martial law.

The Ukrainian president said the Trump administration is not forever, "but we need peace for many years."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat