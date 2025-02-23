The US aid to Ukraine was provided as grants, not loans, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rejecting claims that $500 billion in assistance should be treated as debt.

Washington gave Kiev $100 billion in aid during three years of war, Zelenskyy told reporters at a news conference on Sunday, adding that they need to sign an agreement that will be a "win-win" for both the US and Ukraine and "pleasant" for both parties.

Willing to step down

Zelenskyy also said he would be ready to give up the presidency if doing so would achieve a lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of the NATO military alliance.

Speaking at a forum of government officials in Kiev marking the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, “If to achieve peace, you really need me to give up my post, I’m ready.”