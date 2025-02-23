The Trump administration has said that it is eliminating 2,000 positions at the US Agency for International Development and placing all but a fraction of other staffers worldwide on leave.

"As of 11:59 pm EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally," according to the notices sent to USAID workers and viewed by The Associated Press.

At the same time, the agency said it is cutting the US-based workforce by about 2,000 employees.

It comes after a federal judge on Friday allowed the administration to move forward with pulling thousands of USAID staffers off the job in the United States and around the world. US District Judge Carl Nichols rejected pleas that came in a lawsuit from employees to keep temporarily blocking the government's plan.

Citing a big concern for workers stationed overseas who have reported being cut off from government communications, the notices say that "USAID is committed to keeping its overseas personnel safe.

Until they return home, personnel will retain access to Agency systems and to diplomatic and other resources."

The administration said employees put on leave overseas are expected to receive "voluntary Agency-funded return travel" and other benefits.