World leaders have congratulated Germany's conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, after winning the German election and said they look forward to working with the new German government.

Merz declared victory after projections showed his Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) winning 28.5 percent of the vote in Sunday's federal election, securing a clear lead over other parties.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was set to score its best-ever result in a federal election, polling at 20.6 percent, while Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) faced a historic defeat in the elections, projected to receive 16.5 percent — the lowest vote share for the centre-left party since 1949.

Here are some of the international reactions:

The US

"Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years. This is a great day for Germany," US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

France

"I just spoke with Friedrich Merz to congratulate him on his victory in the German elections. I also had an exchange with Olaf Scholz to express my friendship this evening," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

"We are more determined than ever to achieve great things together for France and Germany and work towards a strong and sovereign Europe. In this time of uncertainty, we are united to face the major challenges of the world and our continent."

The UK

"Congratulations to Friedrich Merz and CDU/CSU for the results in Germany's election," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X.