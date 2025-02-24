The Council on American-Islamic Relations has denounced Billionaire Elon Musk's post labelling US Muslim groups that receive USAID as "terrorist organisations", saying it fuels Islamophobia and endangers Muslim Americans.

Musk retweeted a post on Sunday that depicted American Muslim aid groups as "terrorist organisations."

"As many people have said, why pay terrorist organisations and certain countries to hate us when they’re perfectly willing to do it for free?" Musk said in his quoted retweet.

The post mentioned over a dozen US Muslim groups, including the Arab American Institute, Islamic Relief Agency, Muslim Aid, and Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

In its response, CAIR said those groups are "duly registered nonprofit organisations that have the same right to apply for federal funding as every other eligible charity", adding that many of them partnered with Trump's first administration.

"Anyone who sees the word 'Islam' in the name of an American charity and then immediately declares that the charity must be a 'terrorist organisation' is a hateful person who must know next to nothing about American Muslims and their contributions to our society, including humanitarian work," CAIR said.