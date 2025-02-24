WORLD
2 MIN READ
Search teams struggle to rescue Indian workers trapped in tunnel
Rescuers had called out to trapped workers through the rubble but not received any response.
Search teams struggle to rescue Indian workers trapped in tunnel
Indian Army deploy its equipment and medical teams to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation of trapped persons. / Photo: X/@IaSouthern / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025

Search teams had little chance of safely rescuing eight workers trapped inside an irrigation tunnel in southern India after it collapsed during construction on the weekend, a minister said Monday.

The accident occurred Saturday in the state of Telangana after a sudden inflow of water and soil caused a part of the tunnel to cave in.

"Chances of survival I can't predict. (But) chances are not that good," state tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao told reporters.

Rao said 42 workers swam to safety shortly after the collapse, adding that rescuers had called out to trapped workers through the rubble but not received any response.

He said rescue teams were working around the clock to remove the debris and another 100 metres (330 feet) were left to be cleared.

RECOMMENDED

"We are not sparing any effort," Rao said.

Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India.

In 2023, 41 Indian workers were rescued after a marathon 17-day operation helped pull them out of a partly collapsed Himalayan road tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

RelatedDozens of Indian workers trapped in tunnel collapse
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat