Pakistan's prime minister kicks off two-day state visit to Azerbaijan
This marks PM Sharif's second visit to Azerbaijan since assuming office in March 2024.
Azerbaijan remains one of Pakistan's key economic and strategic partners. / Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began a two-day state visit to Azerbaijan on Monday, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Sharif landed in the capital Baku on Sunday evening accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key Cabinet members.

During his visit, he will meet with Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev.

Sharif is also scheduled to attend a business forum organised in collaboration with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy, trade, defence, education and climate sectors, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Memorandums of understanding and agreements in multiple areas of cooperation are also expected to be signed between.

Azerbaijan remains one of Pakistan's key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors, the statement added.

