WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli gunfire ignites fires at Palestinian homes in Gaza's Rafah
Israeli army fire reported in eastern Gaza City despite ceasefire agreement.
Israeli gunfire ignites fires at Palestinian homes in Gaza's Rafah
Palestinian authorities have reported over 350 Israeli breaches of the ceasefire deal since January 19/ Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025

Several Palestinian homes caught fire on Monday after Israeli army fire in Gaza's Rafah city, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli drones and tanks opened fire towards central Rafah, setting several homes ablaze.

Israeli army fire was also reported in the eastern parts of Gaza City, but no injuries were reported.

The new attacks came despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza last month, pausing Israel’s brutal onslaught that killed more than 48,300 people and left the enclave in ruins.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian authorities have reported over 350 Israeli breaches of the ceasefire deal since January 19, including the killing of 92 people and injury of 822 others in Israeli attacks.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel als o faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy