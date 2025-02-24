Several Palestinian homes caught fire on Monday after Israeli army fire in Gaza's Rafah city, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli drones and tanks opened fire towards central Rafah, setting several homes ablaze.

Israeli army fire was also reported in the eastern parts of Gaza City, but no injuries were reported.

The new attacks came despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza last month, pausing Israel’s brutal onslaught that killed more than 48,300 people and left the enclave in ruins.