The prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has said that fighting in the country's eastern region has killed 7,000 people since January.

Speaking at a press briefing with the Association of Accredited Correspondents to the United Nations (ACANU) in Geneva on Monday, Judith Suminwa Tuluka said the figure includes all recent conflict zones.

Tuluka stressed that the death toll in Goma is over 3,000, with many civilians among those killed.

When asked if she agrees with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' opening remarks at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council earlier on Monday, she replied that she "fully" does.

Earlier, Guterres warned in his speech that the recent M23 offensive, supported by the Rwandan Defence Forces, has exacerbated a "deadly whirlwind of violence and horrifying human rights abuses" in DRC.

"As more cities fall, the risk of a regional war rises," he said.

'What we need is a ceasefire'

Tuluka noted that DRC has nine neighbouring countries, and any concern for peace in the country can affect all those neighbours.