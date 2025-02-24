TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Liberal democracy in crisis, Türkiye key to EU’s future — Erdogan
Erdogan says that only Türkiye, through its full membership, could rescue the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into, emphasizing the country's strategic importance for Europe's stability and global influence.
Liberal democracy in crisis, Türkiye key to EU’s future — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warns of the growing influence of far-right populists in Europe. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 24, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that liberal democracy, once the most appealing ideology of the past century, is now facing a serious crisis and deadlock.

Speaking on the state of European politics, Erdogan highlighted the growing influence of far-right populists, stating, “The void emerging in European democracies is now being filled by far-right demagogues, as seen in recent elections.”

His remarks come amid increasing concerns over the rise of far-right and anti-migrant movements across the continent.

RelatedTrump effect: Why Europe needs Türkiye more than ever

Türkiye: The EU’s way out

Erdogan asserted that the European Union is struggling on multiple fronts, from the economy to defence, politics, and international credibility.

RECOMMENDED

“Only Türkiye, through its full membership, can rescue the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into,” he declared, emphasising Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe’s stability and global influence.

Western failure in Gaza

Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan strongly criticised Western institutions and leaders for their inaction.

“Western organisations and leaders, who have stood by and watched the massacre of over 61,000 civilians—many of whom are women and children—have utterly failed the test of humanity in Gaza,” he said.

His comments reflect growing frustration with Western responses to conflicts in the Middle East, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Erdogan’s statements underscore Türkiye’s position as a key player in global politics, advocating for a stronger role in Europe while condemning Western inaction in humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe