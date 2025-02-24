For years, it circled the Earth in silence. No crew, no live updates, just a small, black-winged spacecraft vanishing into the void, leaving behind little more than speculation.

The X-37B, America's top-secret advanced space plane, has been weaving through Earth's orbit, its purpose shrouded in classified briefings and Pentagon denials.

Now, for the first time, the US Space Force has given the world a glimpse of what it sees. A single image, released quietly through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), shows part of the X-37B's structure, with the distant blue curve of Earth in the background.

The photo was taken sometime in 2024, officials say, though they won’t say exactly when.

The spacecraft itself — a reusable orbital vehicle built by Boeing — has been up there for over a year now. Launched on December 28, 2023, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, it embarked on its seventh mission, known simply as OTV-7.

Unlike all its previous flights, which stayed relatively close to Earth, the current mission is designed to push further in the cosmos.

Orbit's sweet slowdown

"An X-37B onboard camera, used to ensure the health and safety of the vehicle, captures an image of Earth while conducting experiments in (highly elliptical orbit)," the Space Force posted on X.

"The X-37B executed a series of first-of-kind maneuvers, called aerobraking, to safely change its orbit using minimal fuel."

Aerobraking is a manoeuvre that could change how future space missions conserve fuel by using the upper layers of the atmosphere to slow down instead of firing rockets.

Aerobraking, in theory, allows a spacecraft to alter its course without burning through its reserves. It's a delicate, almost surgical process.

Get it right, and the craft extends its life, moves more efficiently, and adapts to different missions without needing a costly refuel. Get it wrong, and there’s no safety net, just the unforgiving physics of space.