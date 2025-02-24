As hundreds of thousands of federal employees began their workweek facing a deadline from President Donald Trump's cost-cutting chief, Elon Musk, to explain their recent accomplishments or risk losing their jobs, some of them at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) witnessed a bizarre scene at work — an AI-generated video of Trump aggressively licking Musk's feet played non-stop on every television throughout the building.

A text reading "Long Live the Real King" was prominently displayed over the brief video on Monday, which played on a loop. In it, Musk can be seen reclining with his bare feet as Trump kneels and pores over Musk's feet.

The fake video was reportedly displayed in HUD's cafeteria, according to social media posts.

It was likely shown as a result of a hack and the video appears to be AI-generated as both of Musk's feet appear to be a left foot.

Confirming the video played on HUD TVs, the department's spokesperson Kasey Lovett, called it "another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources," while vowing "appropriate action will be taken for all involved."

The roughly 5-second clip was taken down by the HUD, but it is still going viral on BlueSky and other social media platforms including Musk's X.

HUD staff had to manually stop the video by turning off TVs in the building, an unnamed federal staffer told Wired.

The video at HUD appeared to mock an image that was posted on the official White House account last week which showed "King" Trump with a crown on his head.

Musk demands civil-service workers justify jobs