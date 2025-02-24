United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of "further escalation" in Sudan's brutal conflict after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allies agreed to form a parallel government, his spokesman has said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned at the announcement by the Rapid Support Forces and affiliated civilian actors and armed groups of a political charter that expresses an intention to establish a governing authority in Rapid Support Forces areas of control," said Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

"This further escalation in the conflict in the Sudan deepens the fragmentation of the country."

The weekend move by the RSF came nearly two years into a devastating war with the regular army that has uprooted more than 12 million people and caused what the United Nations calls the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

Among the groups who agreed to it was a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al Hilu, which controls parts of the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states in the country's south.