Doctors Without Borders has halted its operations in Sudan's famine-stricken Zamzam camp due to an escalation of attacks and fighting in the vicinity.

The international medical aid group, also known by its French name Medecins Sans Frontieres and acronym MSF, said on Monday fighting between the Sudanese military and its rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), intensified in the camp in North Darfur.

The escalation made it "impossible" for the group to provide lifesaving humanitarian help to thousands of displaced people, it said in a statement, adding it had suspended all activities in Zamzam, including at its field hospital.

"Halting our project in the midst of a worsening disaster in Zamzam is a heartbreaking decision," said Yahya Kalilah, the group's head of mission in Sudan.

Kalilah said that being close to violence, experiencing great difficulty in sending supplies, dealing with the "impossibility" of sending experienced staff, and the uncertainty around routes out of the camp, left MSF with "little choice."

Kalilah added that MSF teams had treated 139 patients with gunshot and shrapnel wounds in its field hospital this month, though 11 died because the facility lacked the necessary equipment.

Sudan plunged into a civil war in April 2023 when fighting erupted between the military and the RSF. The conflict has killed more than 24,000 people, forced over 14 million people out of their homes and created famine in various parts of the country.