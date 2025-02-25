WORLD
3 MIN READ
Violence in Sudan's Darfur forces MSF to halt its aid operations
Doctors Without Borders says the "impossibility" of sending equipment and staff left them with no choice.
Violence in Sudan's Darfur forces MSF to halt its aid operations
The conflict has killed more than 24,000 people, forced over 14 million people out of their homes and created famine in various parts of the country. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 25, 2025

Doctors Without Borders has halted its operations in Sudan's famine-stricken Zamzam camp due to an escalation of attacks and fighting in the vicinity.

The international medical aid group, also known by its French name Medecins Sans Frontieres and acronym MSF, said on Monday fighting between the Sudanese military and its rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), intensified in the camp in North Darfur.

The escalation made it "impossible" for the group to provide lifesaving humanitarian help to thousands of displaced people, it said in a statement, adding it had suspended all activities in Zamzam, including at its field hospital.

"Halting our project in the midst of a worsening disaster in Zamzam is a heartbreaking decision," said Yahya Kalilah, the group's head of mission in Sudan.

Kalilah said that being close to violence, experiencing great difficulty in sending supplies, dealing with the "impossibility" of sending experienced staff, and the uncertainty around routes out of the camp, left MSF with "little choice."

Kalilah added that MSF teams had treated 139 patients with gunshot and shrapnel wounds in its field hospital this month, though 11 died because the facility lacked the necessary equipment.

Sudan plunged into a civil war in April 2023 when fighting erupted between the military and the RSF. The conflict has killed more than 24,000 people, forced over 14 million people out of their homes and created famine in various parts of the country.

RelatedSudan says RSF paramilitary killed 433 civilians in White Nile State
RECOMMENDED

500,000 at risk

The fighting in Zamzam ramped up on February 11-12, according to the MSF. The field hospital received 130 wounded patients, most suffering from gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

The MSF facility in Zamzam can't provide trauma surgery for those in critical condition as it was originally established to address the significant malnutrition crisis unfolding in the camp.

Access to water and food in the area has been more compromised because of the fighting, according to the MSF. The central market has been looted and burned.

Zamzam camp hosts around 500,000 people and has seen displaced families newly arriving from the areas of Abu Zerega, Shagra, and Saluma, who told MSF teams of abuses in villages and roads in the El Fasher locality that include killings, sexual violence, lootings and beatings.

"In January and December, two of our ambulances carrying patients from the camp to El Fasher were shot at," Kalilah said.

"Now it's even more dangerous, and as a result, many people, including patients requiring trauma surgery or emergency caesarean sections, are trapped in Zamzam."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe