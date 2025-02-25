WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senate Democrats call transfer of migrants to Guantanamo Bay 'unlawful'
Senators, led by Dick Durbin, say there is no law for transferring noncitizens arrested inside the US to a location outside of the country for the purpose of legal removal.
Senate Democrats call transfer of migrants to Guantanamo Bay 'unlawful'
Last month, Trump ordered the construction of a detention camp at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 of the "worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people." / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 25, 2025

Senate Democrats have slammed President Donald Trump's "unlawful" transfer of migrants to the US Naval station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In a letter to Trump, the senators, led by Dick Durbin, called on Monday the move "unprecedented, unlawful and harmful to American national security, values and interests."

"There is no basis in US immigration law for transferring noncitizens arrested inside the United States to a location outside of the United States for detention prior to or for the purpose of conducting removal proceedings," they wrote.

They also raised concern that the Trump administration did not consider the "serious legal concerns or have any plan to address them" prior to transferring noncitizens from the US to Guantanamo.

RelatedUS flights deporting detained asylum seekers to Guantanamo 'under way'

Hegseth to visit Guantanamo Bay

RECOMMENDED

The letter came as the Pentagon said that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel on Tuesday to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

Hegseth will receive briefings on all mission operations at the base, including at the Migrant Operations Center and the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility and will also meet with US service members at the base and aboard the USS Thomas Hudner.

"Naval Station Guantanamo Bay serves as a forward operating base vital for regional stability and maritime security. It also facilitates the temporary detention of illegal aliens who are pending return to their country of origin or other appropriate destination," the Pentagon added.

Last month, Trump ordered the construction of a detention camp at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 of the "worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people."

The White House has since begun flying undocumented migrants — labelled as a "high threat" and "criminals" — to the detention centre in Cuba as part of Trump's mass deportation plan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe