WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least two killed in South Korea bridge collapse
Authorities say seven people have been injured, while the search continues for one more person.
At least two killed in South Korea bridge collapse
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has issued urgent directives to mobilise all available resources and personnel for the rescue operation. / Photo: Yonhap / Others
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 25, 2025

Two people were killed and seven injured after a bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in South Korea, authorities have said.

Local media aired dramatic footage on Tuesday of what appeared to be a section of the bridge collapsing, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the air.

Two people died, six were seriously injured, and one suffered a minor injury, according to a statement from the National Fire Agency.

Authorities are still searching for one person, the agency said.

RECOMMENDED

The incident took place at around 9:50 am, around 65 kilometres south of the South Korean capital.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has issued urgent directives to mobilise all available resources and personnel for the rescue operation.

According to data from Seoul's Labour Ministry, more than 8,000 work-related deaths occurred in the country from 2020 to 2023.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe