WORLD
2 MIN READ
Vucic regrets Serbia's 'mistake' vote on Ukraine resolution
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country should have abstained, as it did with the US resolution.
Vucic regrets Serbia's 'mistake' vote on Ukraine resolution
Vucic says he believes Serbia should not flatter Russia or the US but that it would be in its best interest to abstain. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic apologised on Monday to citizens after Serbia voted for a UN resolution on Ukraine, saying it was a mistake.

''I think Serbia made a mistake today. I apologise to the citizens for that, and I bear the blame for it myself because I guess I'm tired and burdened and I can't get everything done," Vucic said on a live programme on Happy TV.

He said Serbia should have abstained from voting for the European resolution as it did for an American one.

"As far as the American resolution is concerned, we voted exactly as it should have been. We abstained. We should have abstained, in my opinion, from the European resolution as well. As you can see, I am saying this at a time when it is quite clear that I will lose favour or political points in the EU because of this. I believe that Serbia had to abstain," said Vucic.

RelatedUkraine-Russia War Anniversary: Where does it go from here?

Vucic said he believes Serbia should not flatter Russia or the US but that it would be in its best interest to abstain.

RECOMMENDED

The UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution Monday calling for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with Russia and the US voting against it.

The resolution passed with 93 votes in favour, 18 against and 65 abstentions.

Proposed by Ukraine and European nations, it highlighted the global impact of Russia's now over three-year war on Ukraine and raised concerns over reports of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia.

It urged an immediate cessation of hostilities, reaffirmed calls for Russia's full withdrawal and emphasised diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy