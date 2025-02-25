A Chinese cargo ship was detained by Taiwan on Tuesday after a subsea telecoms cable was severed near the self-ruled island.

According to the Coast Guard, a submarine communications cable between Taiwan and Penghu was cut on Tuesday morning, and a Togolese-flagged ship "Hong tai" with a Chinese owner and crew is suspected to be responsible.

In a press statement, the Coast Guard said that the ship was "escorted" back to Taiwan and the case was being "handled in accordance with national security-level principles".

It further read that it was unclear if the incident was intentional, though it has not ruled out the possibility it was a “Chinese grey zone intrusion operation.”

Communication breakdown

Chunghwa Telecom notified the Coast Guard that the cable had been cut at around 2:30 am on Tuesday and requested an investigation, the press release said.

Communications on the outlying Penghu Islands were not affected as a backup cable was activated.

The Hong tai, using a flag of convenience, was crewed by eight Chinese nationals and had Chinese funding, the coast guard said.

Flags of convenience allow shipping companies to register their vessels in countries to which they have no link — for a fee and freedom from oversight.

According to AP, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that he was not aware of the issue and it did not pertain to diplomacy.