Bengaluru, 1983.

"What's your room number?" Pakistani legendary batter Javed Miandad kept insisting to his opposing Indian bowler, Dilip Doshi. The reason? Miandad wanted to hit the ball so hard that it would go for a sixer and land in Doshi's hotel room.

Kolkata, 1999.

Massive crowd, high stakes. Pakistan's express pacer Shoaib Akhtar had just bowled one of India's batting greats, Rahul Dravid, and in walked another: Sachin Tendulkar. First ball—Akhtar charged in, full and fast, swinging in. Tendulkar misjudged it, the ball sneaked through, and boom—middle-stump gone! For a second, there was complete silence in Eden Gardens. Even Akhtar appeared to be in disbelief. Tendulkar was stunned. And then—wild uproar!

It was Miandad's and later Akhtar's way of owning the game, their opponents, and everything else that mattered on a cricketing field.

But more than that, it was simply the order of the day in Pakistan cricket. This was just how Pakistanis played their brand of cricket.

***

I must admit: when my editor asked me to write about what's happening with Pakistan cricket, my immediate reaction was that an obituary would best fit the occasion.

Obituary may sound a bit mundane, given the craze for the sport in South Asia—a region of billions, the overwhelming majority of whom follow the game religiously.

So, a more fitting word to describe the decline would be marsiya, an Urdu term for an elegy—a lament for the dead, a poem of mourning, sometimes carrying religious connotations.

Perhaps cricket is the one thing that unites Pakistanis as much as their religion.

As a reader, you may wonder why we're suddenly talking about marsiyas, obituaries, and cricket in the same breath.

Because on Sunday, Pakistan got thrashed at the hands of its arch-rival India in an all-on-the-line Champions Trophy encounter in Dubai.

It was an important game for India—but even more so for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive in a tournament they were hosting—yet, for reasons rooted in politics, found themselves playing a "home" contest at a neutral venue.

To cut a long story short: Pakistan started its Champions Trophy campaign on February 19 and virtually ended it four days later, on February 23.

Hence, the need for a marsiya.

It was a dismal performance. The kind that hardcore Pakistani cricket fans had long feared but never truly wanted to believe—until the moment of reckoning hit them hard.

***

Miandad and Akhtar earned their reputations as street fighters—something even their fiercest opponents would attest to.