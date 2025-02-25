Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa has called for national unity and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

"Syria is indivisible, it is an integrated whole," Alsharaa said in a speech at the National Dialogue Conference in the capital Damascus on Tuesday.

"The unity and monopoly of arms in the hand of the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation," he said, warning against attempts to undermine the gains of the Syrian people.

"We must firmly confront anyone who tampers our security and unity," he said.

"Syria has endured pain, suffering, and economic, social, and political effects, and then the blessed Syrian revolution came with a clear victory and a great conquest," Alsharaa said.

"Syria has now returned to its people after being stolen in a moment of negligence."

The Syrian president also called for patience. "It is the duty of all Syrians to do their part."

'Toughest challenges'