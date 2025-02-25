WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli attacks threaten West Bank healthcare system, WHO warns
The WHO reports 44 attacks on healthcare in the occupied West Bank this year, with four facilities impacted, 25 healthcare workers and patients killed, 121 injured, and four patients dying while awaiting ambulances.
Israeli attacks threaten West Bank healthcare system, WHO warns
Israel sent tanks into the occupied West Bank for the first time in more than 20 years. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
February 25, 2025

The World Health Organization is deeply concerned about Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank and the impact of "starkly rising" attacks on healthcare, its representative in the Palestinian territories has said.

Israel sent tanks into the occupied West Bank for the first time in more than 20 years on Sunday and ordered the military to prepare for an "extended stay" in the area's refugee camps.

"We are deeply concerned about the situation in the West Bank and the impact on health", Dr Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, told reporters via video link from Gaza.

"We see the current flashpoints of violence, attacks on healthcare ... starkly rising in the West Bank."

Israel did not immediately comment on Peeperkorn's remarks about attacks affecting healthcare.

The WHO says there have been 44 attacks this year that affected the provision of healthcare in the West Bank, with four healthcare facilities impacted.

RelatedIsrael may deploy tanks in northern West Bank for 1st time since 2002

'Restrictions'

RECOMMENDED

Four patients died waiting for an ambulance and eight health workers were injured while attempting to reach patients, it said.

It also said 25 healthcare workers and patients had been killed and 121 wounded in the occupied West Bank from October 7 2023 to February 14 this year.

The WHO also reported "severe movement restrictions" across the West Bank, including obstacles affecting the movement of ambulances and access for healthcare workers.

The WHO has provided emergency supplies and trauma kits to some West Bank hospitals, Peeperkorn said.

At least 40,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Jenin and the nearby city of Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank since Israel began its deadly offensive last month after reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza after 15 months of war.

Eighty-two Palestinians were killed in the West Bank between January 1 and February 13, according to the latest WHO figures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe