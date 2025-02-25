At least six newborn babies have died in Gaza due to severe cold, according to Dr. Saeed Saleh, a health official at the Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital (PFBS) in the enclave.

Saleh said in a recorded video on Tuesday that in the past two weeks, eight newborns were admitted with severe cold-related injuries, six of whom later died.

The hospital highlighted the dire living conditions facing Palestinians, who are currently residing in tents and bombed-out homes, with no protection from the freezing temperatures currently sweeping across the Middle East.

Health officials at the hospital called on mediators in Israel's brutal war on Gaza to urgently provide mobile homes as temporary shelters for more than 280,000 families who are homeless after Israeli air strikes.

They also called for fuel deliveries to ensure warmth and safeguard young children from the harsh weather conditions.

'Criminal policies'