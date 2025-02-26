Vivid colours and embossed motifs — roses, pomegranates, and birds — Omar Baban conjures a world steeped in symbolism where themes of love and freedom are woven through fabric and form.

Based in Istanbul, Omar Baban has created a platform of design, bridging history and the present, where tradition is not just preserved but reimagined delicately.

Baban’s vision is quietly reshaping spaces and objects that are layered, timeless, and deeply personal. In his designs, history hums beneath the surface.

Each design tells a story, Baban says, whether through fabrics, handcrafted furniture, or curated objects.

“My work is deeply rooted in storytelling, where pieces are not just decorative but an embodiment of history, culture, and personal identity,” Baban tells TRT World. “My designs go beyond aesthetics, aiming to evoke emotions and create environments that are a natural extension of the people who inhabit them.”

Inspired by Istanbul — where Byzantine arches, Ottoman calligraphy, and contemporary life intersect on every street corner – Omar Baban Design masterfully blends the city’s diverse influences.

He turns to Istanbul – once the capital of three great civilizations and a thriving hub of art, culture, commerce, and craftsmanship for centuries – for new visions for his maximalist yet harmonious approach.

“Here, East and West, past and future, tradition and innovation converge. Layer upon layer, the legacies of Rome, Byzantium, the Ottoman Empire, and the modern world intertwine, making Istanbul not just a city, but a living history — one that reveals a new story at every turn,” he says.

“I find the essence of design in Istanbul’s architecture, its streets, and in the hands of its artisans. Every archway, intricate wood carving, and finely wrought metal detail speaks a language of craftsmanship passed down through generations. These elements serve as my guide in creating timeless designs.”

“In harmony, without friction…”

At the heart of Omar Baban Design, heavy on texturing and materials, is the belief that different time periods and artistic disciplines can coexist without friction.

“A home should tell a story — one that is rich in history yet open to new chapters,” Baban says. “Blending the old with the new is about preserving the essence of history while making it relevant for today. I see every space as a canvas where different time periods and artistic disciplines can coexist in harmony.”

This design philosophy manifests in careful curation of layered textures and thoughtful juxtapositions: handwoven textiles and traditional woodwork sit comfortably alongside sleek modern furniture, each element enhancing the other rather than competing for attention.

“My goal is always to create designs that feel authentic, soulful, and immersive — environments where each piece has a story, and every detail resonates with meaning,” Baban says.

Making centuries-old techniques relevant

For Baban, design is inseparable from craft.

At Omar Baban Design, traditional craftsmanship is at the heart of every creation, from the intricate embroidery of Suzani quilts to the meticulous craftsmanship of handwoven textiles and the delicate calligraphy found in Ottoman-inspired pieces.

“The artistry, materials, and techniques that we use today are built upon centuries of accumulated knowledge and cultural exchange,” he says. “To truly understand and innovate within design, we must first look back and acknowledge the hands and minds that shaped our collective history.”

"Each piece holds echoes of the past, a tribute to those who came before us," he says.

By integrating these historical references into modern design, Baban ensures that they remain relevant for future generations, transforming each project into a living tribute to heritage.

Reviving tradition: Story of Suzani quilts