A senior White House official has denied a report suggesting that he is pushing to expel Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence network, calling it "nonsense" and "crazy."

Peter Navarro, a close adviser to US President Donald Trump, criticised the Financial Times report which suggested – citing sources familiar with internal administration discussions – that he was pushing the White House to remove Canada from the intelligence-sharing partnership that includes the US, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand.

"My view is that we should never have to comment on any story where it's based on unnamed sources," Navarro told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

"We would never, ever jeopardise our national security, ever, with allies like Canada," he said, urging people to stop paying attention to reports based on anonymous sources.

"The people familiar with the situation said Navarro, who has easy access to the Oval Office due to his close relationship with Trump, is arguing that the US should increase pressure on Canada by evicting the country from the Five Eyes," the FT reported.

"It is unclear whether the idea has gained traction with Trump but it is being discussed among his officials."