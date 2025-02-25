More than 70 members of the Al Shabab terror group were killed during an army operation with local forces in Somalia, the information ministry has said.

"Over 70 extremist militants were eliminated through the coordinated efforts of the National Army and local forces," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In addition to the significant militant losses, a large cache of weapons was seized, and several combat vehicles utilised by the extremists were destroyed."

The operation took place on Tuesday at several sites in Hirshabelle state, in south-central Somalia, it added.

Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab has been fighting the federal government for more than 15 years, to try to establish new laws in the impoverished country.

"The armed men of Al Shabab were beaten," one resident contacted by telephone said, adding that "dozens" of their bodies were visible in the combat zones.