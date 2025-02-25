A suburban Chicago Muslim mother has described to jurors how she hid in a locked bathroom and called 911 after her landlord brutally attacked her with a knife and then fatally stabbed her son in another room.

Hanan Shaheen was the first witness to testify at the murder and hate crime trial of 73-year-old Joseph Czuba on Tuesday. He is charged with wounding Shaheen and killing her six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in October of 2023.

Authorities said Czuba targeted the family because of their Islamic faith and as a response to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Prosecutors played the emotional 911 call Shaheen made to report the crime that happened just days after the war started.

"The landlord is killing me and my baby!" she screamed to the dispatcher multiple times, according to a recording of the call played in court. "He's killing my baby in another room!"

Czuba has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and other charges. He wore a suit and tie to court, his greying hair falling past his shoulders. Later it was tied into a bun.

Czuba did not speak as he watched the proceedings.

Will County Public Defender Kylie Blatti urged jurors to consider each piece of evidence carefully because key parts were missing.

"Go beyond the emotions to carefully examine the evidence," Blatti said during opening statements. "It is easy to get lost in the horror of those images."

The family had been renting two rooms from Czuba and his wife, who also lived at the home where the murder happened in suburban Plainfield, nearly 65 kilometres from Chicago.

26 stab wounds to boy's body

Prosecutor Michael Fitzgerald, a Will County assistant state's attorney, told jurors they'd hear explicit details about the crime including how Czuba removed a knife from his belt holder and attacked the family.

Fitzgerald described each of the 26 stab wounds to the boy's body.

"He could not escape," Fitzgerald said facing jurors during opening statements. "If it wasn’t enough that this defendant killed that little boy, he left the knife in the little boy's body."

Shaheen testified at the courthouse in suburban Joliet, about 72 kilometres from Chicago, that she had not previously had any issues in the two years they had rented from the Czubas. They shared a kitchen and living room with the Czubas in the home.