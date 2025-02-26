US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of replacing a visa programme for foreign investors with a so-called "Gold Card" that could be bought for $5 million as a route to American citizenship.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday he will replace the "EB-5" immigrant investor visa programme, which allows foreign investors of large sums of money that create or preserve US jobs to become permanent residents, with a so-called "Gold Card."

The EB-5 programme grants "green cards" to foreigners promising to invest in US businesses. "We are going to be selling a gold card," Trump said. "We are going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million," he added.

"It's going to give you green card privileges plus it's going to be a route to (American) citizenship, and wealthy people would be coming into our country by buying this card," Trump said, adding that details about the scheme will come out in two weeks.

Trump added it is possible Russian oligarchs could qualify for the Gold Cards, when asked by a journalist if those people would be eligible.

"Yeah, possibly. Hey. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people," he said.

Congress determines qualifications for citizenship, but Trump said "Gold Cards" would not require congressional approval.