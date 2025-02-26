Chile has declared a state of emergency and curfew across much of the country, including the capital, Santiago, following a massive blackout possibly caused by an electrical system failure, the Interior Ministry said.

"We are going to have a curfew from 10 at night until six in the morning", Carolina Toha, head of the ministry, told a press conference on Tuesday.

After the blackout hit, subway services were promptly evacuated. Traffic lights were knocked out, causing traffic jams in the country's largest cities, while a fleet of electric buses was deployed to assist with inner-city mobility.