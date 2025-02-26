South Korea's birth rate rose last year for the first time in a decade, official data showed on Wednesday, bucking a trend for a country battling a demographic crisis.

The country has one of the world's longest life expectancies and lowest birth rates, a combination that presents a looming demographic challenge.

Seoul has poured billions of dollars into efforts to encourage women to have more children and maintain population stability.

The crude birth rate — the number of babies born per 1,000 people — was 4.7, interrupting a continuous downward trend since 2014, according to preliminary data from Statistics Korea.

And the fertility rate, or the average number of babies a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, was 0.75, "up 0.03 from 0.72 in 2023", it said.

"The number of births in 2024 was 238,300, an increase of 8,300 (3.6 percent) from the previous year," the report added.

Park Hyun-jeong, an official from Statistics Korea, attributed the rise to an increase in marriages since the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as shifting demographic changes.

"The population has seen a significant increase in the number of people in their early 30s," Park told a press conference.

The average maternal age at childbirth in 2024 was 33.7 years, Seoul said — one of the highest in the world.