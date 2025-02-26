A two-year-old girl has died from bird flu in Cambodia, officials said, the Southeast Asian nation's second death from the virus this year.

The girl caught the virus playing near sick chickens at her home in southeastern Prey Veng province and died on Tuesday after suffering fever, coughing and breathing difficulties, the health ministry said in a statement.

Tests confirmed she had contracted the H5N1 strain of bird flu, according to the statement released late Tuesday.

Related Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia

'Slept and played" near chicken cage

The toddler "slept and played" near a chicken cage at her family home where about 15 birds died and others are sick, it added.