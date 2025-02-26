WORLD
2 MIN READ
Apple to fix iPhone glitch linking 'racist' voice command to 'Trump'
"We are aware of an issue with speech recognition model that powers Dictation, we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple spokesperson says.
Apple to fix iPhone glitch linking 'racist' voice command to 'Trump'
Apple says the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word.  / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025

Apple is working to repair a glitch in the iPhone's voice-to-text feature that briefly displays the word "Trump" when users say "racist."

The issue gained widespread attention after a TikTok user posted a video last week, others have shared videos of themselves testing the glitch on social media.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The glitch came a day after the company said it would invest at least $500 billion in the US, spread over US President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

RECOMMENDED

Apple also explained that the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word.

Apple earlier updated its maps to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, following an executive order by Trump that is officially recognised by the US Geographic Names Information System.

RelatedTikTok returns to US app stores after Trump extends ban deadline
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan