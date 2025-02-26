Apple is working to repair a glitch in the iPhone's voice-to-text feature that briefly displays the word "Trump" when users say "racist."

The issue gained widespread attention after a TikTok user posted a video last week, others have shared videos of themselves testing the glitch on social media.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The glitch came a day after the company said it would invest at least $500 billion in the US, spread over US President Donald Trump’s second term in office.