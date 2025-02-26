With the Trump administration in power, Ukraine – a key Western ally – faces a growing dilemma: continue fighting against Russia without US military backing or negotiate a peace deal that could require significant concessions to Moscow.

Under increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump, a cornered Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded security guarantees from the Western alliance as a condition for any potential peace agreement with Russia.

Many European states have previously made it clear that they cannot provide security guarantees to Ukraine without US backing. The Trump administration recently asked European states how they could contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine, according to Reuters. The US also asked European countries what they would need from Washington to be able to contribute to this effort. This suggests that the US might be willing to do certain things to encourage Europeans to contribute to security guarantees Ukraine is asking.

But what exactly would those guarantees entail?

“Ukraine seeks a credible threat of a military retaliation against Russia by the US and its NATO allies should Russia use the ceasefire to rebuild its military and attack Ukraine later,” says Matthew Bryza, a former US ambassador to Azerbaijan and an expert on Eurasian affairs.

“The most preferred form of such a guarantee for Ukraine would be the membership in NATO with the Article 5 guarantee of sort of retaliation against an attacking Russia,” Bryza tells TRT World. But the US and Germany remain reluctant to allow Ukraine to be part of the Atlantic alliance, fearing escalation with Russia.

Article 5 is NATO’s cornerstone, ensuring that an armed attack on one member is treated as an attack on all. But despite Ukraine’s repeated appeals, Western powers have hesitated to offer a clear path to membership.

During a recent forum, Zelenskyy signalled his desperation by suggesting he would resign in exchange for Ukraine's NATO membership. His efforts have been further complicated by Trump, who called Zelenskyy “a dictator”, and accused him of starting the war with Russia, significantly increasing pressure on the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy continues to demand what he previously proposed with his 10-point peace plan, says Muzaffer Senel, a visiting scholar of the Department of Politics at Binghamton University. “For him, the two indispensable security guarantees are the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity and membership to NATO,” Senel tells TRT World.

Uncle Sam: No NATO!

So far, the US has refused to provide Ukraine with firm security guarantees. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly described NATO membership for Ukraine, and the full recovery of its territories as “unrealistic” signalling that Zelenskyy will have a tough time defending his peace vision in the current political environment.

Ukraine’s NATO membership “seems to have become a taboo subject from now on, at least in the short to medium term, given the recent talks in Riyadh between Washington and Moscow,” says Ecaterina Matoi, a scholar at the Bucharest-based Middle East Political and Economic Institute (MEPEI).

The shifting US stance was evident during Monday’s UN meeting marking the third anniversary of the bloody war. The US reportedly forced Kiev to withdraw its European-backed UN resolution, which urged Russia to leave Ukrainian territories. Instead, Washington introduced a separate resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire—without mentioning Russian-occupied regions. In a surprising move, Russia backed the US proposal, which was later approved by the UN Security Council.

“The US under Trump sees that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not step back even though Kiev continues to resist Moscow’s offensive, which has recently made significant gains across eastern Ukraine. They also assess that the war can not go on forever. As a result, the Trump administration does not see that continuing this war has a rational base,” says Senel.

For Trump, a real estate magnate, Ukraine is “a black hole” consuming US resources with no clear return on investment, Senel explains.