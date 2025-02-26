US President Donald Trump's administration has dismantled an initiative by the United States to increase electricity supply in Africa after more than a decade of work, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Almost all of Power Africa's programs have been listed for termination and the majority of its staff fired, Wednesday's report added, citing unnamed sources.

Some remaining programmes, particularly those aimed at connecting projects with US companies, may be retained under other US agencies, the report added.

The Power Africa initiative, which was launched in 2013 by then president Barack Obama, aims to bring electricity to tens of millions of households in Africa.