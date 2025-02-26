Israeli forces have used brutal torture methods on Palestinian prisoners, including electric shocks, severe beatings, and exposure to corrosive chemicals, as one of those released recently lost an eye and suffered extensive burns on his skin during custody.

Palestinian Mohammed Abu Tawila is currently hospitalised, with doctors describing his condition as both physically and psychologically traumatised.

Images of the Palestinian posted on social media by Palestinian journalists Walid Houran and Wissam Nassar clearly show that Abu Tawila, who was held by Israel for a year, suffered severe chemical burns on his body and lost an eye as a result of torture in prison.

Abu Tawila, a professional engineer, has visible signs of torture on his skin, indicating that he was subjected to harmful chemicals while in detention.

He was detained in Gaza during Israeli attacks and subjected to brutal interrogation, including physical and psychological torture.

He was tortured with electric shocks, high-pressure cold water, severe beatings, and exposure to corrosive chemicals, and due to this, he lost an eye and sustained severe burns to his skin.

Abu Tawila was tortured by Israelis until his release, as he was forced to walk a long distance in handcuffs and stripped naked before being freed.

By the time he arrived at the Karem Abu Salem crossing, also known as the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel, his condition was reported to be extremely critical.