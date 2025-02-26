The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that it will hand over the remains of four Israeli captives tonight in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of prisoners.

Hamas's armed wing said on Wednesday that under the "framework of the deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades has decided to hand over the bodies of four hostages tonight".

A Hamas official told AFP that in return, Israel would release 625 Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Anadolu that "clear guarantees" had been secured from mediators and that a new mechanism was agreed upon to ensure Israel fulfils its commitments. However, he did not disclose details of the mechanism.

Abdel Latif al Qanoua, another Hamas spokesperson, said in a statement that the exchange would proceed "under a new mechanism guaranteeing Israel’s compliance."

"Egyptian mediators have secured this agreement, and we remain committed to completing and enforcing it," he added.

No public ceremony

There will be no public ceremony for the handover, another Hamas official said.