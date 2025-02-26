On February 25, Israeli warplanes struck a town south of Damascus, striking the town of Kisweh approximately 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Syria’s capital.

Additional Israeli air raids hit Daraa, another town in the southern province, with at least four airstrikes, igniting a fire at an arms depot.

The Israeli forces said in a statement that it attacked military targets including headquarters and sites which it said contained weapons.

The bombing came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded the complete demilitarisation of southern Syria, stating that Israeli troops would remain in the area for an “indefinite” period.

After Assad’s ousting, Israel occupied an UN-monitored demilitarised zone in Syria, breaching the 1974 disengagement agreement.

The recent Israeli attack has been met with anger from the local Syrian population in Damascus, where protesters took to streets to demand retaliation from the Syrian authority.

Although Israeli authorities claim their actions are intended to prevent hostile forces from establishing a foothold near their borders, analysts say that this strategy could backfire.

The Alsharaa government’s continued silence might create space for emerging insurgent groups to turn their focus on Israel.

“Israel’s Iron Fist approach has been a guarantee for decades of protracted conflicts and violent non-state actors,” says Andreas Krieg, a security expert from King’s College London. He says that the situation could escalate into “a second Lebanon scenario, where the border is very insecure.”

So far, Syria’s response to the recent Israeli bombing has been one of condemnation without military escalation.

Ahmed Alsharaa, President of Syrian Transitional Government, has denounced Israel’s repeated attacks but maintains that Syria, given its current situation, cannot afford to engage in a new conflict.

Although Israel cites security threats to justify its occupation of Syrian territory, many view its actions as part of a broader strategy to reshape Syria’s internal dynamics and expand its regional influence.

Recent reports indicate that Israeli officials have already initiated engagement with Syrian Druze leaders in the occupied Golan Heights, whom Israeli officials, including Netanyahu and Katz, described as part of the “friendly populations in the region.”

As part of its ongoing strategy to cultivate support illegal occupation, Israeli authorities have already introduced employment programs targeting the Syrian Druze community in the region, offering wages of approximately $100 per day for labour in construction as well as agriculture.