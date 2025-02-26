Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received birthday congratulations from multiple world leaders during a series of diplomatic telephone conversations, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

The conversations, which also addressed bilateral relations and regional issues, highlighted Türkiye's diplomatic engagement across different regions and political spheres.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was among those who extended his congratulations during a call that focused on strengthening relations between Türkiye and Serbia.

President Erdogan expressed hope for the swift formation of a new government in Serbia and conveyed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.