The occupied West Bank is facing an "alarming spillover" of the Gaza war, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said, with dozens killed since Israel expanded its operations there last month.

"The (occupied) West Bank is becoming a battlefield," Philippe Lazzarini warned on Wednesday, saying that "more than 50 people, including children, have been reported killed since the Israeli forces' operation started".

"This must end."

Israel's military began a major raid in the West Bank's north over a month ago, just after a truce went into effect in Gaza, a separate Palestinian territory.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and carries out regular raids, but the current offensive in the north is the longest continuous one in the territory in two decades.

Israel on Sunday said its troops would remain for many months in refugee camps in the northern West Bank, after tens of thousands of Palestinians living there were displaced by an intensifying, weeks-long military attacks.

The expansion of Israeli raids in the West Bank comes as tensions surge over a fragile truce deal in Gaza, which has largely halted more than 15 months of devastating war.